IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals aiming for win against formidable Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to return to winning ways when it faces Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

After starting its campaign with two consecutive wins, Rajasthan Royals lost its last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and before taking on one of the formidable teams of the tournament, the Rajasthan outfit needs to regroup.

Royals will be relying on Jos Buttler, who has had success so far. However, with Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling, it needs to change its opening combination.

Over the last couple of years, the middle-order had hurt the Royals, but this time, that looks sorted with Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal among runs. And going forward, the team would be hoping for its Indian recruit Riyan Parag to fire.

While the spin bowling department is taken care of by R. Ashwin and the in-form Yuzvendra Chahal, pacer Navdeep Saini - who has leaked runs in the previous outings - needs to fight rhythm and support Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

After a defeat in its opening game against Gujarat Titans, Lucknow fought back with victories against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. While captain K.L. Rahul has spearheaded the batting department, the middle-order looks formidable with Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni around.

The presence of Jason Holder has added more depth to its batting and bowling departments, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have been able to prove their mettle against some of the big names of T20 cricket.