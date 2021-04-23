Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2021, confirms ECB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (2021) season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

Archer's availability for the tournament was under a cloud after a bout of injuries during the India-England series. The 26-year-old who has faced concerns with his right elbow for quite some time, had also underwent an operation in January after a freak injury dealt him a hand cut while at home.

England's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, which did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

"Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free," the ECB said in a statement.

"A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection," the board added.

The board also said it expects Archer to be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course.

Archer was Rajasthan's pace spearhead last season, having picked up 20 wickets from 14 matches. The England pacer was a part of the Royals since its return in 2018 and has bagged 46 wickets in 35 matches in his IPL career.