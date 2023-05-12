Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a number eight batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history in their 27-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya asked MI to bat. Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai posted a daunting 218/5 in the first innings.

Mumbai’s impact player Akash Madhwal made early inroads for his side, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. Rohit Sharma’s bowlers then created constant breakthroughs as the Titans were left reeling at 100 for seven.

What could’ve been a damaging loss for Gujarat, turned out to be a close shave following Rashid’s swashbuckling knock that included three fours and 10 sixes.

Rashid bettered Pat Cummins’ score of 66, coming in at number eight for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2021 fixture at the same venue.

Earlier in the first innings, Rashid scalped four wickets to overtake Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap list this season. Rashid has 23 wickets under his belt.

