IPL News

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan smashes 32-ball 79, highest-ever by number eight batter

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a number eight batter in their 27-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 May, 2023 23:42 IST
Chennai 12 May, 2023 23:42 IST
Gujarat Titans batter Rashid Khan celebrates his half-century.

Gujarat Titans batter Rashid Khan celebrates his half-century. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a number eight batter in their 27-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan smashed a quickfire 32-ball 79 to register the highest-ever score by a number eight batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history in their 27-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

After winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya asked MI to bat. Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden IPL century, Mumbai posted a daunting 218/5 in the first innings.

Also Read
Suryakumar Yadav smashes maiden IPL century

Mumbai’s impact player Akash Madhwal made early inroads for his side, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. Rohit Sharma’s bowlers then created constant breakthroughs as the Titans were left reeling at 100 for seven.

What could’ve been a damaging loss for Gujarat, turned out to be a close shave following Rashid’s swashbuckling knock that included three fours and 10 sixes.

Rashid bettered Pat Cummins’ score of 66, coming in at number eight for Kolkata Knight Riders against Chennai Super Kings during an IPL 2021 fixture at the same venue.

Earlier in the first innings, Rashid scalped four wickets to overtake Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap list this season. Rashid has 23 wickets under his belt.

Highest scores for a number eight batter:

  • ⦿ Rashid Khan: 79 runs for GT vs MI (2023)
  • ⦿ Pat Cummins: 66 runs for KKR vs CSK (2021)
  • ⦿ Harbhajan Singh: 64 runs for MI vs Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) (2015)

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us