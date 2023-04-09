IPL News

Rashid Khan takes first hat-trick of IPL 2023 in GT vs KKR match

Rashid Khan dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to derail Kolkata’s run-chase.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 19:02 IST
Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rashid Khan captain of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans took the first hat-trick of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rashid, who is standing in as captain of Gujarat Titans on Sunday in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to derail Kolkata’s run-chase.

When he came on to bowl his final over, Rashid had conceded 35 runs in three overs without picking a wicket and Kolkata Knight Riders was cruising at 155 for four in 16 overs. However, Rashid struck three times in the first three balls of the 17th over and ended with figures of 4-0-37-3 to help his team bounce back in the contest.

