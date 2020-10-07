IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Rahul Tripathi grabs chance as opener to smash 81

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rohit Tripathi proved his worth at the top of the order with a 51-ball 81 against the Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

Opening the innings for KKR in place of Sunil Narine, who batted at No. 4, Tripathi got his team off to a solid start. He reached his half-century by despatching a short delivery from Dwayne Bravo to point for four. And even as wickets fell at the other end, Tripathi was the fulcrum around whom the entire KKR innings revolved.

Tripathi, who was bought by now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs. 10 lakh in the 2017 IPL auction, opened the batting for the then Steve Smith-led team that season and scored 391 runs at a strike rate of 146.44 including two fifties.