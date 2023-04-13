Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday was fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

“Ashwin admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.7 of IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” a statement read.

The statement did not mention the nature of the offence but Article 2.7 of code of conduct for players and team officials relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a match or any player, team official, match official or team participating in any match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.”

Ashwin was declared ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance in Royals’ three-run win.

The 36-year-old was promoted to bat at No.5 and scored 30 runs off 22 deliveries, hitting two sixes and a four. He then picked up the important wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube while conceding just 25 runs in four overs to derail CSK’s chase.

After the match, Ashwin had said that he was left puzzled by the umpires’ decision to change the ball on their own because of the dew at Chepauk on Wednesday, and had called for consistency while taking such decisions.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest,” said the India stalwart at the post-match press conference.