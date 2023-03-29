IPL News

IPL 2023: How RCB’s return to Chinnaswamy home ground will impact Playing XI and team strategy

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 12:59 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli at a practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli at a practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to win an IPL title. It has played 77 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, winning 36, and losing 36. So, statistically, Du Plessis’ men do not have an overwhelming home advantage. Their away matches are in Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. All venues save Lucknow have hosted IPL matches and are historically high-scoring grounds.

But at home, RCB’s death-bowling has been an issue and while it has Harshal Patel in its ranks – one of the best exponents of slower balls and dipping yorkers – the small dimensions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, coupled with the usually flat wickets there, could accentuate the problems posed by the lack of fast bowling depth outside the first XI, at least in Bengaluru. However, its spin flexibility is helpful, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the ball in opposite directions and both able to bowl in every phase.

Average first-innings score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium175 (80 matches)
Average first-innings winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium193.4 (33 off 80 matches)
% Teams winning batting first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium41.25 (33 off 80 matches)
% Teams winning chasing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium53.75 (43 off 80 matches)
Average Powerplay score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium44.30
Average death overs (17-20) score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium40.20

