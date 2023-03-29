Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to win an IPL title. It has played 77 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, winning 36, and losing 36. So, statistically, Du Plessis’ men do not have an overwhelming home advantage. Their away matches are in Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. All venues save Lucknow have hosted IPL matches and are historically high-scoring grounds.

But at home, RCB’s death-bowling has been an issue and while it has Harshal Patel in its ranks – one of the best exponents of slower balls and dipping yorkers – the small dimensions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, coupled with the usually flat wickets there, could accentuate the problems posed by the lack of fast bowling depth outside the first XI, at least in Bengaluru. However, its spin flexibility is helpful, with Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the ball in opposite directions and both able to bowl in every phase.