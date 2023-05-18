IPL News

Bangalore beats Hyderabad to go fourth; RCB’s playoff chances explained after win over SRH

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 May, 2023 23:02 IST
Virat Kohli plays a shot against SRH.

Virat Kohli plays a shot against SRH. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

RCB is currently fourth with 14 points, after its win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli laid the platform for the win with a 172-run partnership.

The win helped RCB to 14 points, and above Mumbai Indians into the final playoff spot.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs RCB match last night:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
5Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings136712-0.308
9Delhi Capitals135810-0.572
10Sunrisers Hyderabad13498-0.558

Faf du Plessis’ men are up against Gujarat Titans in their last league game and a win against the table-topper would take it to 16 points.  But even then its progression is not assured, as it would then have to hope either one of MI, LSG, or CSK fumbles in their last league game or that it finishes with a better net run rate (NRR) than the Mumbai outfit.

If RCB falls short against GT, its qualification will hinge on SRH, which will be MI’s final opponent in the league stage. If MI wins that game, it will qualify for the playoffs, knocking out every other team on 12 points currently.

But if SRH wins that game, there could possibly be a four-way tie on 14 points, where NRR will once again come into play. Of the five teams that could potentially end up in this tie, only RCB and the Rajasthan Royals have a positive NRR.

