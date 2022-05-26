Royal Challengers Bangalore knocks Lucknow Super Giants out, to face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday to book a meeting with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Who is Rajat Patidar, RCB player who smashed 100 off 49 balls in Eliminator vs LSG

Royal Challengers had earlier qualified for the playoffs courtesy of Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Royal Challengers were on 16 points and Capitals on 14 ahead of the game, but Capitals needed a win to make it to the playoffs because of their superior Net Run Rate.

Gujarat Titans reaches IPL final in debut season

RCB had appointed Faf du Plessis, one of its big-ticket signings at the mega auction, as captain for IPL 2022.

Yet to win an IPL crown, the Royal Challengers will look to build on their three back-to-back playoffs appearances and go all the time this year.