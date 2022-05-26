IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Royal Challengers Bangalore knocks Lucknow Super Giants out, to face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore beat a plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday to book a meeting with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 26 May, 2022 00:16 IST Josh Hazlewood turned the match on its head with two wickets in the 19th over just when Lucknow Super Giants was running away with the game. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar KOLKATA 26 May, 2022 00:16 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday to book a meeting with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad. Who is Rajat Patidar, RCB player who smashed 100 off 49 balls in Eliminator vs LSG Royal Challengers had earlier qualified for the playoffs courtesy of Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Royal Challengers were on 16 points and Capitals on 14 ahead of the game, but Capitals needed a win to make it to the playoffs because of their superior Net Run Rate. Gujarat Titans reaches IPL final in debut season RCB had appointed Faf du Plessis, one of its big-ticket signings at the mega auction, as captain for IPL 2022.Yet to win an IPL crown, the Royal Challengers will look to build on their three back-to-back playoffs appearances and go all the time this year. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :