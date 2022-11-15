IPL News

RCB IPL 2023 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of retained players, released players, purse remaining for auction

Team Sportstar
15 November, 2022 18:43 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced its set of retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Tuesday.

The three-time IPL runner-up will be led by skipper Faf du Plessis in a squad that has released five players and retained its core ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

The team has traded Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians and also released Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford who were not part of its starting XI last season. Rajat Patidar, who had a stellar season after coming in as a replacement for Sisodia has been retained by the franchise ahead of the auction.

In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players each side has released, the teams have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.

RCB now has INR 8.75 crore remaining in the purse post its retentions. It can also fill up as many as two overseas slots following the release of Behrendroff and Rutherford.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained squad
Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep
Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford
Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 2

