Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Bangalore and Rajasthan.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing 11): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
RCB Subs: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing 11): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR Subs: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif
Sanju Samson: We’ll bowl first. Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we’d prefer bowling. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on.
Virat Kohli: It was pretty easy to choose, we’d have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I’m ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl.
It looks like Virat Kohli will lead RCB today as well, with Faf coming in again as an Impact Player. Faf du Plessis is not going to field.
“They’ve always backed me with my batting ability. This year, especially, when spinners are operating from both ends, they want to use me as a floater. That’s something that I was told way before the season, so I can prepare for that”: Harshal Patel, RCB
“Three or four times, I have been lucky. I’m up to the challenge tomorrow and hoping for the best - that this time, as well, I get lucky”: Sandeep Sharma on bowling to Virat Kolhi.
RCB Predicted 11 (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Predicted 11 (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.
RR Predicted 11 (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
RR Predicted 11 (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin.
RR Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif.
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: RCB 5:6 RR | Credits Left: 3
RCB vs RR, 13th Match, Wankhede, April 05, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and won by 4 wickets.
RCB vs RR, 39th Match, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, April 26, 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, elected to field first and lost by 29 runs.
A run feast is on the cards when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Batters had a field day in the previous encounter at this venue, when RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored in excess of 200.
“Even the good balls go for boundaries here. Batsmen do not have any apprehension going for big shots because even if they do not connect, they are likely to clear the boundary line,” RCB speedster Harshal Patel stated on Saturday.
RCB will once again rely on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to come good with the bat. Du Plessis and Kohli did well in the match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, leading the unit to a 24-run win. It is when the top-order fails that RCB struggles.
RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has had a breakout season with 12 wickets in this tournament. Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has been out of action for three months due to Achilles tendonitis, has been training with the squad. The Australian bowled in the nets on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the eleven on Sunday.
RR suffered a second loss in six outings a few days ago, falling to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer may not score on a consistent basis, but overall, the visitor possesses enough ammunition to come out firing.
RR seamer Sandeep Sharma will fancy bowling to Kohli, having dismissed the star batter seven times in 14 T20 matches. Sandeep, however, played down his great record against Kohli. “I’ve been lucky against Kohli. I’ve got him out seven times, but I’ve been lucky on three or four occasions. I’ve been lucky with the umpire’s decision, and Kohli has also nicked it down the leg,” Sandeep said.
Which TV channels will broadcast RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network.
Where is the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website
Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak
Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root