RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023 head-to-head record: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL Stats, Squads

Chennai Super Kings has an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head account against Royal Challengers Bangalore with the MS Dhoi-led side winning 19 in 30 matches they have played.

Bangalore has won 10 matches and it will be a blockbuster of a contest as both teams clash in the 24th match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While RCB won the last encounter, CSK has won the last four clashes.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Matches Played 30 Chennai Super Kings 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore 10

RCB VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN BENGALURU Matches played: 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 4 Chennai Super Kings won: 4 No Result: 1

IPL Records at Chinnaswamy Matches Played: 84 Wins Batting First: 34 Wins Batting Second: 46

RCB & CSK Full Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Most Runs

Virat Kohli RCB 993 runs MS Dhoni CSK 750 runs Suresh Raina CSK 710 runs Ab de Villiers RCB 399 runs

Most Wickets