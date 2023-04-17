IPL News

RCB vs CSK LIVE score updates: Dhoni, Kohli in action in IPL match today; Playing XI prediction; Dream11 fantasy team picks

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2023: Get all the live score updates, stats, analysis, highlights and commentary from the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   17 April, 2023 18:09 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2021.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli during IPL 2021. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for IPL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Match 24 of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two legends of the game, go up against each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru tonight.

April 17, 2023 17:59
MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs CSK MATCHES
  • Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 18
  • Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 17
  • Albie Morkel (CSK) - 16
  • Muttiah Muralitharan (RCB, CSK) - 15

April 17, 2023 17:55
MOST RUNS IN RCB vs CSK MATCHES
  • Virat Kohli (RCB) - 993
  • MS Dhoni (CSK) - 750
  • Suresh Raina (CSK) - 710
  • AB de Villiers (RCB) - 399

April 17, 2023 17:45
RCB vs CSK H2H STATS

CSK has the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head numbers against RCB with the MS Dhoni-led side winning 19 of the 30 matches it has played. Bangalore has won 10.

Form guide: While RCB won the last encounter, CSK has won the last four clashes.

April 17, 2023 17:32
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PREDICTED XI

CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player options: Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki

April 17, 2023 17:27
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PREDICTED XI

RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed

April 17, 2023 17:10
RCB vs CSK DREAM11 PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Maheesh Theekshana, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Team Composition: RCB 6:5 CSK |Credits Left: 7

April 17, 2023 17:02
RCB vs CSK SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

April 17, 2023 16:49
RCB vs CSK - MATCH PREVIEW

A packed house at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will raise the roof when ​​Royal Challengers Bangalore ​​(RCB) takes on ​​Chennai Super Kings ​​in tonight’s marquee IPL clash.

The traditional rivals from South India will offer a thrill-a-minute fare. A galaxy of stars in both teams will only make the occasion more special.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, whose appeal cuts across team colours, will command the most attention. Dhoni’s unbeaten 17-ball 32 nearly pulled off a win in the previous match, against Rajasthan Royals.

Even when batting at number eight, Dhoni can turn the match on its head and stir panic in the opposition.

Dhoni is firing despite carrying a knee injury. The wicketkeeper-batter is “managing the injury as best as he can,” CSK batting coach Michael Hussey stated on Saturday.

CSK will be without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is down with a heel injury. Hussey stated that Stokes will make his return only when fully fit.

RCB enters this fixture on the back of a win over Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB pacer V. Vyshak, playing his first IPL match, impressed with a three-wicket haul. He will relish the chance to once again take in the plaudits on his home turf.

On the batting front, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell pose a serious threat to the CSK attack.

This heavyweight battle is bound to set pulses racing.

Ashwin Achal

