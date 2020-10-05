Virat Kohli first Indian to reach 9000 T20 runs, seventh player overall

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to cross 9000 runs in T20 cricket when he scored his 10th run against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Indian national team skipper had scored 8990 runs from 285 games at an average of 41.05 and strike rate of 134.25 in the shortest format prior to the DC outing. He has five hundreds and 65 fifties in T20s, playing for India, RCB and the Delhi domestic side.

FOLLOW LIVE | RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Dubai: Kohli holds key after Padikkal, Finch fall; Bangalore chases 197

Chris Gayle (West Indies - 13296 runs), Kieron Pollard (WI - 10370), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan - 9926), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand - 9922), David Warner (Australia - 9451) and Aaron Finch (AU - 9148) are the six players ahead of Kohli in the list.

The 31-year-old Indian superstar currently has 70 fifty-plus scores in the format (third-most), and also holds the third-best T20 average among all players. He's accumulated 5512 runs in his IPL career so far.

Earlier in the match, Delhi had set Bangalore a target of 197, thanks mainly to a Marcus Stoinis 53 and a Prithvi Shaw 42. In reply, RCB lost both its openers -- Finch and Devdutt Padikkal -- cheaply. Kohli reached the milestone with a delightful leg glance off a Harshal Patel half-volley on his pads.