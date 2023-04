RCB vs DC head-to-head in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals stats, most runs, wickets

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers and records between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Faf Du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore and David Warner of Delhi Capitals at the toss. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals in match 20 of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB VS DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 28 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 17 Delhi Capitals won: 10 No Result: 1 Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 16 runs (Wankhede; April 2022) Last five results: RCB won - 3; DC won - 2 RCB VS DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN BENGALURU Matches played: 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 5 Delhi Capitals won: 4 No Result: 1 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by four wickets (April 2019) Last five results: RCB won - 3; DC won - 2 MOST RUNS IN RCB VS DC MATCHES IN IPL Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) 27 975 51.31 134.66 99 AB de Villiers (RCB, DC) 23 690 49.28 147.12 90* Rishabh Pant (DC) 12 421 42.10 150.35 85 MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS DC MATCHES IN IPL Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 15 15 7.97 27.73 3/32 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 6 13 7.54 13.92 4/21 Zaheer Khan (DC, RCB) 10 11 9.15 29.27 3/38