Delhi Capitals registers team hat-trick as RCB middle-order collapses in IPL 2023 match

After Axar Patel had Harshal Patel caught behind off the last over of the 14th over, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik off the first two deliveries of the next over.

CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 16:58 IST
Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Delhi Capitals registered a team hat-trick against Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday

After Axar Patel had Harshal Patel caught behind off the last over of the 14th over, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik off the first two deliveries of the next over to leave RCB struggling at 132 for six in the 15th over.

Anuj Rawat came on as Impact Player, replacing Mahipal Lomror, to face the hat-trick ball and got an inside edge trying to defend a good length ball on off-stump from Kuldeep.

The host’s middle-order woes once again came to the fore as it lost four wickets for 17 runs after Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli got the team off to a brisk start with a 42-run opening stand in 4.4 overs. However, the spinners stemmed the flow of runs in the middle-overs, as Kuldeep, Axar and Lalit picked four wickets for 77 runs in 11 overs between them.

Rawat and Shahbaz Ahmed’s 42-run partnership for the seventh wicket helped Bangalore to 174 for six in 20 overs.

