IPL 2023: RCB gets back to winning ways, beats DC by 23 runs

Asked to bat first, the home side made 174 – a score which seemed underwhelming at the break – before its bowlers made it an evening to remember.

N. Sudarshan
Bengaluru 15 April, 2023 20:44 IST
V. Vyshak finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3 on debut to help RCB sink DC.

V. Vyshak finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3 on debut to help RCB sink DC. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got back to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, the home side made 174 – a score which seemed underwhelming at the break – before its bowlers made it an evening to remember. For DC though, the agony piled, for it was a fifth consecutive defeat.

With appreciable swing and seam movement, RCB pacers reduced the visitor to two for three. Prithvi Shaw was run out by a brilliant throw from cover by an off-balance Anuj Rawat. Mitchell Marsh was caught off a leading edge and Yash Dhull trapped in front by Mohammed Siraj.

David Warner (19, 13b) hit Siraj for a hat-trick of fours, but soon miscued a pull to became local lad V. Vyshak’s maiden IPL victim. The right-arm pacer went on to scalp the in-form Axar Patel, and eventually finished with impressive figures of 4-0-20-3 on debut.

Manish Pandey resisted (50, 38b, 5x4, 1x6), but the contest was virtually over when Wanindu Hasaranga got a leg-before decision overturned to send the Karnataka batter back.

As it happened

Earlier, RCB rode on Virat Kohli’s 50 (34b, 6x4, 1x6) but had a forgettable PowerPlay, scoring just 47 runs and struggling against spin (16 runs from three overs).

Kohli got things moving, slapping Kuldeep Yadav for a four, creaming Mustafizur Rahman past long-off and flicking the left-arm pacer for a six before bringing up his half-century (33b).

But he fell to Lalit Yadav in the 11th over, hitting a full toss straight to deep mid-wicket. Not long after, Kuldeep removed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive deliveries, with the former foxed by a googly.

With RCB 132 for six, Rawat was brought in as the Impact Player. Runs didn’t come at a fast clip – only four boundaries in the last six overs – but the 42-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed provided the RCB bowlers enough cushion to wreak havoc later.

