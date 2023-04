Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of IPL 2023 match between RCB vs DC. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates as the action unfolds.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match IPL Points Table 2023: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match IPL points table update: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Delhi Capitals Playing XI David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed RCB Probable Playing XI Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs DC Preview IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore desperate for win as bottom-placed Delhi Capitals visits Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be desperate for a win when they meet at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday afternoon. Delhi Capitals Squad Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal RCB Squad Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma