RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Dubai: Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020, Kohli eyes records

Match 19 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Huge blow for Delhi as ace spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2020

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by 4 wickets

RCB won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 6 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches- DC 8 | RCB 14)

DC and RCB have faced each other 23 times in the IPL so far with Bengaluru leading the head-to-head at 14-8. Their fixture in the 2015 edition, scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was abandoned due to rain.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Bangalore has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning three of the five previous matches against Capitals.

Preview

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in what promises to be an exciting encounter between two form teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have recorded three wins in four matches, making the right moves to be counted as early title contenders.

RCB can take comfort in holding a 14-8 head-to-head advantage over DC.

A return to form for skipper Virat Kohli counts as another significant boost for RCB. Kohli, after starting the tournament poorly with three failures, finally hit top gear with an unbeaten 72 against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

MATCH DETAILS:

Game: RCB v DC

Date: October 5, 2020 - Monday

Time: 7.30 p.m. IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium