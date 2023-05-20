IPL News

RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes for playoff spot with win against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a fairly straightforward path to the Indian Premier League play-offs. A win in the final game on Sunday, will more or less secure a place in the top-four.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 20 May, 2023 21:26 IST
BENGALURU 20 May, 2023 21:26 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a fairly straightforward path to the Indian Premier League play-offs. A win in the final game on Sunday, will more or less secure a place in the top-four.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has a fairly straightforward path to the Indian Premier League play-offs. A win in the final game on Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, will more or less secure a place in the top-four.

Mumbai Indians (MI) can upset the apple cart, but it has to bridge a NRR gap of 0.308 with RCB. Even here, RCB has an advantage in that MI would have finished its match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier and Faf du Plessis and his men will know exactly what is required.

Two impediments however remain for RCB. Its final opponent is Gujarat Titans (GT), the defending IPL champion and the stand-out team in this year’s edition. There is also the weather. Bengaluru saw widespread evening thunderstorms on Saturday and more is expected on matchday.

Also Read
Gaikwad, Conway shut out DC to guide CSK to IPL 2023 Playoffs

Regardless, confidence should be high in the RCB camp after two convincing wins against Rajasthan Royals (by 112 runs) and SRH (by eight wickets). Virat Kohli, with a 63-ball 100 versus SRH, proved that the rare multi-format batter in him was still alive.

Kiwi spin-bowling all-rounder Michael Bracewell has acquitted himself well in the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, and with Josh Hazlewood on a flight back home following a recurrence of his Achilles injury, Bracewell will hope for a sustained run in the eleven.

GT, though, has all bases covered. Its PowerPlay batting, led by the irrepressible Shubman Gill, is explosive and bowling lethal. It will be to Hardik Pandya’s credit if there is no let up in his side’s approach despite having sewed up a top-of-the-table spot.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us