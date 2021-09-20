IPL News KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Kohli eyes win vs Kolkata in 200th IPL match today RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Scorecard: Catch the live IPL score updates of today's match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 17:13 IST Virat Kohli's RCB will look to emulate first leg's form. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 17:13 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi.PREVIEWRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on a roll before the IPL, was suspended, will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match of the second leg at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) on Monday.Virat Kohli’s RCB, with five wins in seven matches, was on course for a memorable season. Australian Glenn Maxwell, dubbed the X Factor of the middle-order, lived up to the tag with a couple of quick fifties.South African maverick A.B. de Villiers came good with two unbeaten match-winning knocks (75 n.o., 42b vs Delhi Capitals, and 76 n.o., 34b vs KKR).Pacer Harshal Patel, a clever exponent of slower deliveries, is the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (17 wickets). Fellow speedster Mohammed Siraj, who has improved leaps and bounds since finding success with the Indian team, is another threat.RCB’s replacement players, leggie Wanindu Hasaranga, pacer Dushmantha Chameera and batsman Tim David, add balance to the squad.KKR, on the other hand, could notch up only two wins in seven outings in the first leg. Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik all flattered to deceive with the bat. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is another big name who will need to step up to the plate.KKR, a two-time IPL champion, will bank on Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee to trouble the RCB top-order. Southee replaced Australian Pat Cummins, who opted out of the second leg of the tournament.Where to watch today's IPL 2021 match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. IPL Phase 2 complete squadsKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh MannRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Dushamantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Akash Deep