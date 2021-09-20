KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Kohli eyes win vs Kolkata in 200th IPL match today

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi.

PREVIEW

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on a roll before the IPL, was suspended, will look to return to winning ways when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening match of the second leg at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi) on Monday.

Virat Kohli’s RCB, with five wins in seven matches, was on course for a memorable season. Australian Glenn Maxwell, dubbed the X Factor of the middle-order, lived up to the tag with a couple of quick fifties.

South African maverick A.B. de Villiers came good with two unbeaten match-winning knocks (75 n.o., 42b vs Delhi Capitals, and 76 n.o., 34b vs KKR).

Pacer Harshal Patel, a clever exponent of slower deliveries, is the tournament’s highest wicket-taker (17 wickets). Fellow speedster Mohammed Siraj, who has improved leaps and bounds since finding success with the Indian team, is another threat.

RCB’s replacement players, leggie Wanindu Hasaranga, pacer Dushmantha Chameera and batsman Tim David, add balance to the squad.

KKR, on the other hand, could notch up only two wins in seven outings in the first leg. Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik all flattered to deceive with the bat. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is another big name who will need to step up to the plate.

KKR, a two-time IPL champion, will bank on Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee to trouble the RCB top-order. Southee replaced Australian Pat Cummins, who opted out of the second leg of the tournament.

Where to watch today's IPL 2021 match?

