IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.

Last season, Kolkata and Bangalore shared a victory each when they faced off. In the first outing, Knight Riders chased down 206 while Bangalore successfully defended 213 in the reverse fixture. Captain Virat Kohli's 58-ball century had guided the side to a 10-run victory.

During IPL 2014's UAE leg, KKR had faced off against RCB in Sharjah where the former won the encounter by just two runs.

Overall, the Knight Riders have won the IPL twice and also reached a Champions League T20 (CLT20) final. Bangalore has lost three IPL finals and one CLT20 summit clash.

West Indies and Kolkata all-rounder, Andre Russell, has always enjoyed playing against Bangalore, scoring 323 runs at an average of 53.83 and strike rate of 227.46.

On the other hand, Kohli has accumulated 647 runs at an average of 37.44 and strike rate of 131.64 versus KKR, while RCB pacer Umesh Yadav has taken 13 wickets in nine outings against the men in purple.