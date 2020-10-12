RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020: Tom Banton debuts for Kolkata Knight Riders

English batsman Tom Banton made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday.

Banton, who made his international debut in November 2019, was signed by KKR for Rs 1 Crore in the IPL auction last year. The swashbuckling batsman has played nine T20Is and scored 205 runs at a strike-rate of 143.35. Banton's standout shots are his hockey-inspired reverse-slaps and scoops.

"I was a drag-flicker and used to play reverse quite often. My dad used to play hockey and I kind of followed in his footsteps. I played hockey from the age of three. I was 16 years old, when things were getting more serious and I had to pick one sport and that’s when I chose cricket.

“Talking about the six, it was actually quite funny because Sam (Curran) came up to me and said something,” Banton told www.kkr.in in August.

The opener and wicketkeeper-batsman was happy at the prospect of working with KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

“I went out on dinner with him during the Big Bash League (BBL), and also with Chris Lynn just the day after the (IPL) auction. McCullum is someone I look up to. Having him as a coach is going to be really cool.”