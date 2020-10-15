IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 31 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Thursday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- RCB 12 | KXIP 13)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP leads the head-to-head count 13-12.

Last IPL meeting:

KXIP (206/3 in 20 overs) beat RCB (109/10 in 17 overs) by 97 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on September 24, Thursday. The Punjab-based franchise handed the Bangalore-based side a 97-run thumping, on the back of skipper K.L. Rahul's record-breaking knock of 132. He remained unbeaten and his innings was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RCB- The team is in fine form, having won four of its last five encounters (4:1)

KXIP - The franchise currently finds itself in a big hole as it has lost all of its last five matches. (0:5)

Current position in the table:

RCB (3rd): After five wins and two losses from seven matches, the side currently sits third in the points table with 10 points. It is behind leader MI and DC only on net run-rate.

KXIP (8th): On the other hand, is reeling at the bottom of the table with two points from seven matches. After winning its opening game, it was defeated in all the other matches.

Top performers so far-RCB :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Virat Kohli (256) Yuzvendra Chahal (10) Devdutt Padikkal (243) Isuru Udana (7) AB de Villiers (228) Washington Sundar (5)

Top performers so far-KXIP :