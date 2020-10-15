Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: RCB vs KXIP, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face off in the 31st game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 02:59 IST Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 02:59 IST The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 31 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Thursday.Head-to-head: (25 matches- RCB 12 | KXIP 13)The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP leads the head-to-head count 13-12. Last IPL meeting:KXIP (206/3 in 20 overs) beat RCB (109/10 in 17 overs) by 97 runs.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Dubai on September 24, Thursday. The Punjab-based franchise handed the Bangalore-based side a 97-run thumping, on the back of skipper K.L. Rahul's record-breaking knock of 132. He remained unbeaten and his innings was laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)RCB- The team is in fine form, having won four of its last five encounters (4:1)KXIP - The franchise currently finds itself in a big hole as it has lost all of its last five matches. (0:5)Current position in the table:RCB (3rd): After five wins and two losses from seven matches, the side currently sits third in the points table with 10 points. It is behind leader MI and DC only on net run-rate.KXIP (8th): On the other hand, is reeling at the bottom of the table with two points from seven matches. After winning its opening game, it was defeated in all the other matches.Top performers so far-RCB :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersVirat Kohli (256)Yuzvendra Chahal (10)Devdutt Padikkal (243)Isuru Udana (7)AB de Villiers (228)Washington Sundar (5) Top performers so far-KXIP :Top-scorersTop wicket-takersK.L. Rahul (387)Mohammad Shami (10)Mayank Agarwal (337)Ravi Bishnoi (8)Nicholas Pooran (212)Sheldon Cottrell (6) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL match today: All you need to know Dugout videos