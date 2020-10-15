Home IPL 2020 News Virat Kohli to play 200th game for RCB against KXIP Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli will play his 200th match for the franchise when his side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Thursday. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 18:44 IST Virat Kohli has captained RCB in 117 out of the 200 games so far (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 18:44 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will play his 200th game for the team when he takes the field against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.Kohli has featured 184 times for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, while he also has 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) outings to his name. He's spent his entire career with Bangalore in both the tournaments.FOLLOW LIVE | RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match: Toss at 7:00 PM, Sharjah ready for Gayle storm in Kohli's 200th IPL match The 31-year-old Indian batsman is the leading run-scorer in IPL history, accumulating 5668 runs at an average of 38.55 and strike rate of 131.41. He's scored five hundreds and 38 fifties as well.In CLT20 matches, Kohli has managed to make 424 runs, completing two fifties in the process. Overall, he's captained the Royal Challengers in 117 games.His record as a skipper includes 55 victories, 58 losses and four abandoned matches. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos