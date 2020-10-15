Virat Kohli to play 200th game for RCB against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli will play his 200th game for the team when he takes the field against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli has featured 184 times for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, while he also has 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) outings to his name. He's spent his entire career with Bangalore in both the tournaments.

The 31-year-old Indian batsman is the leading run-scorer in IPL history, accumulating 5668 runs at an average of 38.55 and strike rate of 131.41. He's scored five hundreds and 38 fifties as well.

In CLT20 matches, Kohli has managed to make 424 runs, completing two fifties in the process. Overall, he's captained the Royal Challengers in 117 games.

His record as a skipper includes 55 victories, 58 losses and four abandoned matches.