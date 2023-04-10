RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player Picks, Bangalore vs Lucknow squads for today

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Lucknow will look to keep the momentum going after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in its previous game while Bangalore will hope for a turnaround following a 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat.

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra.

Impact Player options: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Manan Vohra.

RCB VS LSG DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran Batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis (c) All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya (vc), Kyle Mayers Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi Team Composition: RCB 4:7 LSG Credits Left: 7.5