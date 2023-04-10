Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of IPL 2023, Match 15 between RCB vs LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates.
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra.
Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage.
The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed LIVE on the Jio Cinema app.
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma
Matches played: 2
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs (Eden Gardens; 2022)
The IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be televised LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
RCB will look to stabilise its capricious IPL form when it takes on Lucknow. Though two games do not form an adequate-enough sample size to examine credentials, the wild shift in the franchise’s performance will not go unnoticed. Where RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in its opening fixture at home, it capitulated against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens by a mammoth 81 runs.