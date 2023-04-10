RCB faces another spin test against LSG

RCB will look to stabilise its capricious IPL form when it takes on Lucknow. Though two games do not form an adequate-enough sample size to examine credentials, the wild shift in the franchise’s performance will not go unnoticed. Where RCB thrashed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in its opening fixture at home, it capitulated against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens by a mammoth 81 runs.