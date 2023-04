RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction, IPL 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Bangalore vs Mumbai squads for today

Royal Challengers Bangalore faces Mumbai Indians n the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabudessai, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley

RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Finn Allen.

Mumbai Indians

MI Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff.

MI Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav,im David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.

Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Dewald Brevis.

RCB vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Cameron Green, Shahbaz Ahmed Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer (vc) Team Composition:RCB 6:5 MICredits Left: 11