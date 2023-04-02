RCB vs MI head-to-head record in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians overall stats, most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will face off in a high-voltage clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Here are is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:
RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
Mumbai Indians won: 17
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets (Pune; April 2022)
Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1
RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU
Matches played: 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 8
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six runs (March 2019)
Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU
Matches played: 77
Won: 37
Lost: 36
No result: 4
Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets (May 2019)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2
MOST RUNS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|30
|769
|29.57
|125.65
|92*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|20
|693
|49.50
|153.65
|133*
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|22
|566
|29.78
|145.12
|94
MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|18
|24
|7.58
|22.12
|3/14
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
|15
|22
|8.03
|21.18
|4/38
|Harbhajan Singh (MI)
|19
|18
|7.32
|27.66
|3/27