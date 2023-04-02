IPL News

RCB vs MI head-to-head record in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians overall stats, most runs, wickets

02 April, 2023 16:25 IST
Faf Du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians.

Faf Du Plessis of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers and list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will face off in a high-voltage clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Here are is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:

RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches played: 30
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
Mumbai Indians won: 17
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets (Pune; April 2022)
Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1
RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU
Matches played: 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Mumbai Indians won: 8
Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six runs (March 2019)
Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU
Matches played: 77
Won: 37
Lost: 36
No result: 4
Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets (May 2019)
Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Virat Kohli (RCB)3076929.57125.6592*
AB de Villiers (RCB)2069349.50153.65133*
Rohit Sharma (MI)2256629.78145.1294

MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)18247.5822.123/14
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)1522 8.0321.184/38
Harbhajan Singh (MI)19187.3227.663/27

