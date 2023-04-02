RCB vs MI head-to-head record in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians overall stats, most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will face off in a high-voltage clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Here are is the head-to-head record between the two IPL heavyweights over the years:

RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL Matches played: 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13 Mumbai Indians won: 17 Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets (Pune; April 2022) Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1

RCB VS MI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU Matches played: 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2 Mumbai Indians won: 8 Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six runs (March 2019) Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.

RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU Matches played: 77 Won: 37 Lost: 36 No result: 4 Last result: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets (May 2019) Last five results: Won - 3; Lost - 2

MOST RUNS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) 30 769 29.57 125.65 92* AB de Villiers (RCB) 20 693 49.50 153.65 133* Rohit Sharma (MI) 22 566 29.78 145.12 94

MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS MI IN IPL