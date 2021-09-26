IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RCB vs MI, IPL 2021: Harshal hat-trick blows Mumbai away MI vs RCB, IPL 2021: Pacer Harshal Patel struck big in the 17th over of the chase, taking out Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar. The dream over ended MI’s hopes of chasing the 166-run target. Ashwin Achal Dubai 26 September, 2021 23:53 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel celebrates his hat-trick with captain Virat Kohli. - Sportzpics for IPL Ashwin Achal Dubai 26 September, 2021 23:53 IST Harshal Patel scalped a hat-trick to power Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a 54-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2021 clash at Dubai on Sunday.Pacer Harshal struck big in the 17th over of the chase, taking out Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar. The dream over ended MI’s hopes of chasing the 166-run target.Harshal started the over with MI needing 61 runs from 24 balls. Hardik skied a slower ball to Virat Kohli at cover, while Pollard lost his stumps after walking too far across. The hat-trick was sealed with a third slower ball, which trapped Chahar on the pads.For MI, only openers Rohit Sharma (43, 28b, 5x4, 1x6) and Quinton de Kock (24, 23b, 4x4) contributed, while none of the other batsmen even reached double figures.Harshal finished with four wickets, while legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three scalps.After being put in, RCB racked up a competitive score. The unit rode on crisp knocks from skipper Virat Kohli (51, 42b, 3x4, 3x6) and Glenn Maxwell (56, 37b, 6x4, 3x6).As it happenedKohli took centerstage after fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah. One-drop K.S. Bharat (32, 24b, 2x4, 2x6) was not particularly fluent, save for a couple of slog-sweep sixes.Kohli chugged along quietly, and recorded his second consecutive fifty. He received a life on 37, when Hardik put down a regulation catch at point. During the course of his essay, Kohli completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.Maxwell came to the party with typical flair. He got going with a switch hit to left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, which sailed well beyond the deep point fence. Milne met the same fate later, when Maxwell used a reverse scoop to hit a six over third-man.Bumrah struck the very next delivery, when he had de Villiers (11, 6b, 1x4, 1x6) caught behind. Bumrah was MI’s most successful bowler on view, with figures of three for 36.WHAT THEY SAIDVirat Kohli, RCB skipper: Very happy, especially the way we won. It was a difficult start. Maxi's innings was unbelievable. I'd give it a perfect ten tonight. What Harshal did was unbelievable.Rohit Sharma, MI captain: Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort. Looked like they were going to get 180. The batters just let us down. The opening issue has been happening consistently. We have to make sure that the batters carry on. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :