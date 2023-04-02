Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Faf du Plessis leads his RCB side onto the field. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open for MI.
All of Chinnaswamy marks a moment of silence for former India cricketer Salim Durani who passed away earlier in the day.
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan
Substitutes: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Substitutes: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, David Willey
TOSS: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl
Du Plessis: We are going to bowl first. There’s a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That’s a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.
Rohit: With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we’ll try and correct those mistakes. We’ve got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I’m really honoured and grateful as well. It’s been a long journey and it’s something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve.
Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis walk out for the toss.
Last year, Rohit Sharma endured his first IPL season ever as captain and a batter. While his side finished at the bottom, Rohit only managed 268 runs in 14 matches - his worst aggregate for a season. After the T20 World Cup semifinal defeat last year, Rohit also said he will take a call on his T20I future after the IPL 2023 season. All to play for.
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Cameron Green, Shahbaz Ahmed
Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer (vc)
Team Composition:RCB 6:5 MICredits Left: 11
MI Predicted XI (Batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff.
MI Predicted XI (Bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav,im David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya.
Impact Player options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Dewald Brevis.
RCB Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabudessai, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley
RCB Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Finn Allen.
- Jasprit Bumrah - 24 wickets
- Yuzvendra Chahal - 22 wickets
- Harbhajan Singh - 18 wickets
- Virat Kohli - 769 (30 matches)
- AB de Villiers - 693 (20 matches)
- Rohit Sharma - 566 (22 matches)
How can MI get on without Jasprit Bumrah this year?
Strengths: RCB had been a top-heavy batting team for a while, with the bulk of its runs coming from the troika of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers. But this imbalance was addressed at the mega auction in February last year when RCB brains trust invested in Indian domestic players like Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar and Anuj Rawat to add heft to the batting. Dinesh Karthik’s mesmerising 360-degree game adds firepower lower down and while the consistency of a finisher is volatile, Karthik’s flamboyance does take the pressure off the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Kohli.
ALSO READ - Orange Cap winners list in IPL, from 2008 to 2022
Weaknesses: RCB was involved in fierce bidding wars for overseas fast-bowling all-rounders Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes but couldn’t sign even one of them. The team lacks proven Indian fast bowlers who can win matches with the bat.
Rohit Sharma will become the third cricketer after MS Dhoni and Daren Sammy to lead in 200 T20 matches as captain tonight in Bengaluru.
Strengths: For a line-up that looks as shaky as last year, at least on paper, the biggest strength is the return of the Mumbai Indians to the Wankhede Stadium. The last time the IPL was played on home-and-away basis, Mumbai Indians had emerged as the champion, and won six of the eight games it played at its den.
Jofra Archer, the newest sensation, cannot ask for a better strip than the red-soil bouncy track at the Wankhede to set the new home turf on fire. If Cameron Green turns the tide and withstands the big bucks’ pressure, it will be the biggest boon for the team.
ALSO READ - MI coach Boucher open to resting Rohit for ‘one or two games’
Weaknesses: Owing to Jasprit Bumrah’s prolonged back injury and Jhye Richardson being ruled out of the tournament at the 11th hour, Mumbai Indians’s pace unit — despite Archer’s addition — appears to be its weak link. The injuries to two prime pacers has also proved detrimental to the balance of its first-choice XI. With Kieron Pollard having retired from the IPL and joined the star-studded coaching staff, Tim David is the numero uno finisher and Green the primary all-rounder. Should Jason Behrendorff be included as Archer’s new-ball partner, it may result in MI being forced to bench Dewald Brevis, thus possibly weakening the batting line-up.
Mumbai has had the wood over RCB in their backyard.
- Matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
- Mumbai Indians won: 8
- Last result: Mumbai Indians won by six runs (March 2019)
- Last five results: RCB won - 1; MI won - 4.
- Matches played: 30
- Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 13
- Mumbai Indians won: 17
- Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets (Pune; April 2022)
- Last five results: RCB won - 4; MI won - 1
Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Jofra Archer are fit for their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the might of five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2023 opener, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.
The new season pre- sents yet another chance for RCB to finally claim a maiden IPL trophy.
Skipper Faf du Plessis will lead a side which has made it to the playoff stage for the last three seasons, but is yet to take that final step to reach the top of the hill.
RCB will miss the services of Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is out with an injury.
Looking to Topley England leftarm seamer Reece Topley has been brought in as cover, even if it is tough to fill the shoes of a proven performer like Hazlewood.
It remains to be seen if RCB uses Virat Kohli as an opener, or in a middleorder role he plays for the Indian team.
MI, meanwhile, will be thrilled to welcome England pace ace Jofra Archer back into the fold. Archer, who did not feature in the previous edition, will test the RCB batters with his pace and bounce.
MI skipper Rohit Sharma ma will look to correct his poor run in the last IPL season. There can be no better opportunity to do so than on a batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch.
- Ashwin Achal
