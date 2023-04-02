TOSS

TOSS: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl

Du Plessis: We are going to bowl first. There’s a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too. Myself, Bracewell, Maxwell, and Topley. We have been so excited to get started to tonight. This is one of the great stadiums to play cricket in. That’s a long way again. The first goal is to make the playoffs. We have to make sure we get off to a good start, 14 games to go in the tournament, and then we can talk about that.

Rohit: With this new rule teams are backing themselves to chase. At the end of the day you have to play good cricket to win. We know we have to bat first here. The pitch looks good, we just have to come out with positive intent. (Four overseas players) Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. Last season was a disappointment for us but again, we know exactly where we went wrong so we’ll try and correct those mistakes. We’ve got some new faces as well so hopefully those guys play freely and express themselves. (On playing his 200th T20 game as captain) Exciting, I’m really honoured and grateful as well. It’s been a long journey and it’s something I will cherish. Look forward to playing many more games and hopefully we can achieve what we want to achieve.

Rohit Sharma and Faf du Plessis walk out for the toss.