RCB vs PBKS, IPL LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore looks to keep the momentum going as Playoff race heats up

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

RCB vs PBKS LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage begins at 7:30AM IST.

RCB vs PBKS PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

RCB vs PBKS MATCH PREVIEW

The IPL 2022 playoffs race is heating up, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is in the thick of it. Faf du Plessis' men come into Friday night's match at the Brabourne Stadium on the back of two successive wins, while three losses in its last five games have left its opponent Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing catch up in the race for the last four.

While Virat Kohli's indifferent form — vs SRH, he bagged his third golden duck in the last six T20 innings — is a major talking point, it is the match-up between Dinesh Karthik and Arshdeep Singh that could decide the outcome of the battle between these two effective death bowling sides.

Karthik’s scoring rate of 14.7rpo against pace in IPL 2022 is the highest for any batter with 200-plus runs this season. While so far in eight innings, left-arm seamer Arshdeep's economy rate of 7.25 at the death is the best for a fast bowler with a minimum of 50-plus balls in the last four overs.

In their first match of the season, Arshdeep had bowled a parsimonious 18th over to keep Karthik and Virat Kohli quiet when RCB was going at nearly 10 an over.

Meanwhile, RCB’s bowling has been boosted by the addition of Josh Hazlewood, who has continued to excel with the new and the old ball. In a combined eight overs against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers, Hazlewood conceded only 36 runs and picked three wickets. His face-off with Liam Livingstone, who is striking at an astounding 210.28 against pacers, will be intriguing.

Punjab’s batting, though, has the worst run rate (6.89) of all teams against spin bowling so far, which RCB’s spin triplets Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell could exploit. Maxwell, RCB's sixth bowler, has picked four wickets at an economy rate of under 7. PBKS openers have to target him, especially if he is introduced in the PowerPlay.

The Brabourne Stadium has been a high-scoring venue, with teams going at 9.16rpo. But it's the bowling might of both teams that could have the final say.

- Ayan Acharya

RCB vs PBKS FULL SQUADS Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will be aired on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, May 13. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.