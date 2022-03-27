IPL News IPL live score today, RCB vs PBKS scorecard: Du Plessis's Bangalore vs Mayank's Punjab; Playing XI, toss at 7:00 PM IST RCB vs PBKS live score, IPL: Get the live IPL score updates between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings from DY Patil Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 March, 2022 17:57 IST RCB will take on PBKS at the DY Patil Stadium. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 March, 2022 17:57 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.PREVIEWWill a new captain revive its fortune in the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore - the two perennial underachievers in the T20 league - will be hoping for an affirmative answer to the lingering question while taking each other on in their respective IPL opener on Sunday night.While RCB fans will be keeping their fingers crossed for Faf du Plessis to carry forward his rich legacy from the CSK yellows to Bangalore’s red and golden jersey, Punjab will be hoping for the Karnataka captain-coach combination of Mayank Agarwal and Anil Kumble to start its 2022 sojourn on a winning note.READ | IPL 2022: 'No home advantage' as Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capitals Despite Virat Kohli, having given up the captaincy after leading RCB for nine editions, and du Plessis hogging the limelight, it will be interesting to see how RCB copes up with the absence of its Austrlian trio for the first two weeks.Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will miss the opening part due to their international commitments. Punjab will be without Nathan Ellis since he, too, is in Pakistan.The game will also witness the return of IPL action to the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium. Having hosted two of the first three IPL finals, the Navi Mumbai stadium last staged an IPL game in May 2019.Full Squads:Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh PatelRoyal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam