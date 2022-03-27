RCB vs Punjab Kings Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match live, Dream11 Fantasy Team, where to watch online today

Royal Challengers Bangalore, under its new captain Faf du Plessis, will take on Punjab Kings, led by Mayank Agarwal, in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

RCB vs PBKS PREDICTED 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh. RCB vs PBKS DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh Team Composition: PBKS 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 0.5

COMPLETE SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Angad Bawa, Benny Howell, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad.

