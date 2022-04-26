RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction, Playing XI, Squads, Where to watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

RCB vs RR PLAYING 11 PREDICTION

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (vc), Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Suyash Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Team Composition: BLR 6:5 RR | Credits left: 0.0

RCB vs RR HEAD TO HEAD NUMBERS

Total matches played - 26 matches

Bangalore won - 13 wins

Rajasthan won - 10 wins

No result - 2

Match abandoned - 1

Highest Score: 200/7 - RCB

Lowest Score: 70/10 - RCB

Highest Score: 217/4 - RR

Lowest Score: 58/10 - RR

Last 5 matches: RR 0 - 5 RCB

Last H2H: RCB won by 4 wickets, RR 169/3 (20) - 173/6 (19.1) RCB

RCB vs RR KEY PERFORMERS

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Virat Kohli RCB 584 2. AB de Villiers RCB 488 3. Ajinkya Rahane RR 347 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB, RR 20 2. Shreyas Gopal RR 18 3. Harshal Patel RCB 13

RCB vs RR TOSS RESULTS

IPL 2021

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 LOST: 4/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 LOST: 2/5

MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS

RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS

CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS

DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS

KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS

RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS

RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/8 LOST: 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 2/6 LOST: 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS

RCB vs RR FULL SQUADS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SQUAD Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam. RAJASTHAN ROYALS SQUAD Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

Where and when to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 match LIVE?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.