RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Match Today in Dubai: Kohli's RCB takes on Smith's Royals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 33 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Stadium.

Head-to-head: (21 matches - RR 10 | RCB 9 | NR 2)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and RR holds a 10-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with two games washed out.

The Preview

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers will face off at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, with both wanting to forget what happened in their last match. On Thursday night at Sharjah, the decision to send A.B. de Villiers with just four overs remaining proved costly for the Bangalore team against Kings XI Punjab.

Left-handers Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube were sent ahead of the South African genius in the hope that they could upset the rhythm of the two Punjab leg-spinners.

Remember, in the previous match, de Villers had played a stunning knock off 73 not out off 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Needless to say, the move backfired. RCB's great march was halted, as it lost by eight wickets.

The squads:



Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye,Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), A.B. de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Parthiv Patel, Pavan Deshpande and Adam Zampa.



Match Details:



Game No. 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Date: October 16, Thursday.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.