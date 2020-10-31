IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (15 matches - RCB 7 | SRH 8)

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL so far, and SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 8 times.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (163/5 in 20 overs) beat SRH (153/10 in 19.4 overs) by 10 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 21, Monday and the Bangalore-based outfit handed the Hyderabad-based outfit a 10-run defeat. Fifties from Devdutt Padikkal (56) and AB de Villiers (51) guided their team to 163 in 20 overs. Sunrisers, despite Bairstow's 43-ball 61, fell short by 10 runs in the end.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RCB - Bangalore only won two of its last five matches and is currently sitting on a two-match losing streak. (2:3)

SRH- Hyderabad has lost three of its last five game but heads into the next encounter on the back of a win (2:3)

Current position in the table:

RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 12 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost five.

SRH (7th): After five wins and seven losses from 12 matches, Hyderabad currently sits in sixth position of the points table with 10 points.

Top performers so far-RCB :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Virat Kohli (424) Yuzvendra Chahal (18) Devdutt Padikkal (417) Chris Morris (11) AB de Villiers (339) Isuru Udana (8)

Top performers so far-SRH :