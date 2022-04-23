RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2022 Updates: In-form Royal Challengers Bangalore to face resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between RCB and SRH at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the venue.

RCB vs SRH LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The live coverage of the match begins at 7:30PM IST.

RCB vs SRH MATCH PREVIEW

It will be quite a sight watching the red hot Umran Malik steaming in and delivering thunderbolts at the in-form Dinesh Karthik. It will be raw pace versus innovation and skill when Sunrisers Hyderabad meets Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

RCB has 10 points from 7 matches and Sunrisers, 8 from 6.

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium has offered good carry and seam movement for the pacemen. And Sunrisers has the swing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the speed of Umran, the left-arm control of Marco Jansen, and T. Natarajan’s [another left-armer] brave yorkers.

It remains to be seen if Washington Sundar of parsimonious off-spin and elegant left-handed strokeplay has recovered from a split webbing.

And a batting line-up comprising skipper Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran has firepower.

For RCB, Karthik's inspirational form has been unreal. Surfacing in the lower middle order, he has 210 runs at a strike-rate of 205.88 having been dismissed just once in seven innings.

Faf du Plessis, an able skipper, has pulled his weight at the top of the order. Their contributions have enabled RCB make light of Virat Kohli’s ordinary form. Glenn Maxwell remains the X factor.

The RCB attack is a distinct threat with the swing and cut of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood, the changes in pace of Harshal Patel and the variety of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

The clash promises to be intriguing.

- S. Dinakar

RCB vs SRH SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

