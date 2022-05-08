RCB vs SRH live score, IPL 2022 updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad as playoffs race heats up; toss at 3:00

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW

Sunrisers Hyderabad believes in momentum. When Kane Williamson’s men win, they win serially. When they lose, they lose serially.

After winning five games in a row, they lost the next three. Their last victory came against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The teams face off again, on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Royal Challengers though is in the top four of the IPL table with 12 points, while Sunrisers, on 10 points, will be desperate to break into it as the race for places in the playoffs gets close.

When the two sides met a fortnight ago at the Brabourne Stadium, Royal Challengers were bundled out for a mere 68 on way to a nine-wicket defeat. Most of the damage was done by two left-arm seamers Marco Jansen and T. Natarajan who picked up three wickets each. Since then the Tamil Nadu bowler got injured while the South African became too expensive.

Umran Malik, too, proved expensive in the last two matches, but his explosive pace has also won games for Sunrisers this season. The captain’s form with the bat has been a worry, but Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have been amongst runs.

Like Williamson, RCB’s batting superstar Virat Kohli too has been going through a season to forget. But the likes of skipper Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik have had good outings with the bat. The franchise has a balanced attack, in which spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and seamer Harshal Patel have been the most successful.

SRH vs RCB FULL SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

