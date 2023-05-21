IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is hungry for success and humble at the same time, says Andy Flower

After his team managed a one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in its last league match and secured a place in the Indian Premier League playoffs at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants coach Andy Flower was gracious enough to praise finisher Rinku Singh for single-handedly taking the host to the brink of victory.

“We were really in a good situation. But if they had won it from there, it would have been genuinely astounding. Rinku played out of his skin again to get them that close. It was a matter of not making an obvious error in those last few overs. He batted beautifully,” said Flower.

“Looks like (he’s) a really physically talented guy. But he also looks like he is really hungry for success and humble at the same time, but confident in what can do. Really a good package! He is showing that he can do it under pressure, that’s a key aspect of playing international cricket. I think he has got a future.”

On putting up another fabulous performance, an unbeaten 33-ball 67, Rinku said, “I was completely relaxed. The thought of hitting five sixes in a row (against Gujarat Titans) did come to my mind. I just missed one ball (trying to hit a six) and it turned out to be a four.”

Undisturbed by his growing fan following and prospects of getting selected for the Indian team, Rinku said, “I will just continue my routine, practice and gym, after returning home.”

Meanwhile, Flower lauded Nicholas Pooran, whose valuable half-century, a 30-ball 58, helped LSG immensely, and hoped that he would go on to serve West Indies cricket well in future.