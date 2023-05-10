IPL News

IPL 2023: ‘Don’t think too much, just wait for the ball,’ Rinku recalls Dhoni’s advice

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 10 May, 2023 20:11 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh in action.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Rinku Singh, Kolkata Knight Riders’ finisher of the season, says his focus on being a death-over specialist during his time at the KKR Academy has helped him in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“I worked hard at the KKR Academy during the off-season. I have improved a lot,” said Rinku ahead of KKR’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens here.

Rinku said he always stuck to his strength and did not try fancy shots. “I keep it simple, play normal shots. If I try something extra, it will affect my batting. It’s about playing according to the merit of the ball. I back my shots.”

Looking up to his Uttar Pradesh team-mate and former India finisher Suresh Raina, Rinku said keeping calm was essential for his role.

“For the spot I’m batting at, you have to be calm-headed. It’s about going in with a clear mind and backing yourself… People were screaming Rinku, Rinku (towards the end in the last match against Punjab Kings), but my focus was only on the last ball.”

About his interaction with MS Dhoni, Rinku said, “He’s world’s best finisher. I asked him, ‘What else I could do while I’m going in to bat?’ He said, ‘Don’t think too much, just wait for the ball.’”

Follow Us