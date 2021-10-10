Robin Uthappa dedicates match-winning knock against DC to son on fourth birthday

Robin Uthappa dedicated his blazing 44-ball 63 against the Delhi Capitals in IPL Qualifier 1 to his son, who turned four on Sunday. Uthappa's knock, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad's 50-ball 70 and M.S. Dhoni's 6-ball 18, powered Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket win and the team to its ninth IPL final.

"Feeling grateful and happy to be able to contribute. Today is my son's fourth birthday... We knew we had to get to a good start," Uthappa said after the match. He also acknowledged the positive team environment in the CSK franchise. "You listen to a lot of chatter that is happening outside. I just felt I would be able to contribute. This is one of the most secure franchises going around. That only makes a player give that much back to the franchise," said the 35-year-old, who is a Twenty20 World Cup winner with India.