Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli (11, 864 runs) to surpass 11,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. He got to the mark with a hat-trick of fours.

Walking into the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit needed only 40 runs to go past the mark. He breached it quite comfortably in the 10th over of the innings, tearing into a hapless Umran Malik.

In the same over, he also went past the 5000-run mark in MI colours; he is the only Mumbai batter to do so.

Rohit, however, did get a lifeline when Sanvir Singh dropped him on 12. Interestingly, he was dropped again by the very same fielder on 51.

He is also the seventh batter overall to make the mark after Chris Gayle (WI), Shoaib Malik (PAK), Kieron Pollard (WI), David Warner (AUS), and Aaron Finch (AUS) besides Kohli. Gayle has the highest T20 runs - 14,562.