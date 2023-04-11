IPL News

Rohit Sharma scores first IPL fifty since 2021

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 22:23 IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2021 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Rohit brought up his fifty off 29 balls with a single off Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th over and didn’t celebrate after reaching the milestone.

The Mumbai Indians skipper last scored a fifty on April 23, 2021 against Punjab Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. His 53-ball 62 guided Mumbai to a modest 131 for six in 20 overs in that match. Rohit endured a 24-innings long half-century drought in the IPL following that knock.

In the 2022 edition of the league, Rohit failed to register a single score of fifty or more as he had a forgettable outing, eking out just 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.14. It was also the first time that Rohit had failed to notch up a half-century in an IPL season.

