MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma named in Impact Subsitutes

Rohit Sharma was listed as one of the impact players ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first. In a surprising turn of events, MI’s regular impact sub Suryakumar Yadav was named in the starting 11 while Rohit was named under the substitutes list.

However, with Hardik stressing on the fact that Naman Dhir was the only change in the lineup from their last match, Rohit is expected to take the field in the second half of the game.

Rohit is just 29 runs away from completing 11,500 T20 runs. The former MI skipper has amassed 11,471 runs in 436 matches at an average of 30.83, striking at 134.39.

Meanwhile, KKR will be hoping to break the losing streak at the Wankede Stadium. The purple and gold outfit’s last win away in Mumbai came way back in 2012 when Gautam Gambhir’s side registered a 32-run win.

Playing 11s - MI vs KKR

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Sub: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya