MI vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma back in Mumbai XI a week after being left out of Australia tour IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma returned to action for the final league game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having missed the previous four matches to injury. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 19:05 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma returned to action for the final league game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 November, 2020 19:05 IST Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma returned to action for the final league game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having missed the previous four matches to injury. "Looks like I'm fit and fine," said Rohit at the toss. However, Rohit's stay at the crease was short-lived. He was out for four off seven deliveries.Rohit chipped Sandeep Sharma to mid-off. India head coach Ravi Shastri had revealed that Rohit's medical report stated that "he could be in danger of injuring himself again" and advised him not to rush his comeback. Rohit, who is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the ongoing IPL, was left out of the India squad for the Australia tour. The tour of Australia comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Warner wins toss, asks Rohit and Co. to bat But minutes after the BCCI announced the squads, stating that the BCCI's medical team "will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit", the batsman had a full-fledged batting session in UAE. In fact, the manner in which Mumbai Indians put out an edited video of his batting across its social media handles gave rise to speculation on whether Rohit was making a statement with the bat.