Rohit Sharma calls out IPL 2024 broadcaster for breach of privacy

Rohit Sharma has on Sunday called out Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 broadcaster for breach of privacy, saying that the need to get exclusive content will one day break the trust between fans, cricketers, and cricket.

The star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the issue of his conversations being recorded and then played on air. However, he didn’t provide any context.

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days,” Rohit wrote.

“Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket,” he added.

“Let better sense prevail,” Rohit concluded.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

Earlier in the season, commentator Sunil Gavaskar had also slammed the broadcasting network for showing Virat Kohli’s interview multiple times where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter criticised people talking about his strike rate.

“Star Sports needs to understand they’ve shown it enough times. Everybody got the message,” Gavaskar said.

“I’ll be very disappointed if Star Sports shows it once more. That’ll be questioning all of us commentators, not just these two (Matthew Hayden and I), those in the box, those earlier on. You’re questioning their knowledge, their expertise,” the former cricketer had said.