IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes first Mumbai Indians batter to complete 5000 runs

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma became the first Mumbai Indians player to hit 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 19:47 IST
Rohit Sharma reached a milestone during the MI vs CSK match on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma reached a milestone during the MI vs CSK match on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohit Sharma completed 5000 runs as a Mumbai Indians batter on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings, becoming the first one from the side to reach the milestone.

Rohit started the match 17 runs short of the mark and completed the feat with six of Tushar Deshpande.

In his 189 innings for the side, the Mumbai skipper averages 30.23 and has hit one century and 33 fifties. Rohit played for Deccan Chargers for the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Overall, Rohit has amassed over 5,901 runs in the IPL, at an average of 30.22 and a strike rate of 129.65. With 99 more, he will become only the 4th batter in IPL to complete 6,000 runs.

Kieron Pollard is the second-highest scorer for the side with 3,915 runs.

Only Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina have managed to hit 5000 runs or more for a single franchise.

