Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya miss out for Mumbai Indians; Pollard to lead MI

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are out of the Mumbai Indians playing XI against Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard will lead the side in Rohit's absence.

Pollard, however, remained non-committal about the reason behind Rohit missing out. "Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in.

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Score: Dhoni's Chennai to bat first; Mumbai misses Rohit and Hardik Pandya

"We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage. No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut."

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is playing his 100th IPL match tonight. He made his IPL debut under Ricky Ponting.