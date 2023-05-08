Mumbai Indians ‘absolutely not’ concerned about Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2023 slump

He is the all-format India captain. He is the most successful skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But when it comes to his batting, Rohit Sharma has been on a diminishing marginal returns spree over the last year.

If his 2022 season - with a tally of 268 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 120 - was considered to be the worst, the ongoing season has not been great either. He may have notched up a fifty - his first in IPL since 2021 - early on in the season but his overall returns have been disappointing. A tally of 184 runs in 10 games, at a strike rate of 126.90, is not good enough for a top-order batter, let alone a stalwart.

But the Mumbai Indians camp expectedly has backed its captain to the hilt. All-rounder Cameron Green, who opened the innings in Rohit’s place in Chennai on Saturday, stressed the camp is “absolutely not” concerned about Rohit’s form.

“A legend that Rohit is, especially with Mumbai and everything that he has done in his career, we actually back him. He could come back into form any time. So far he has batted beautifully in a few games, showing really good tempo at the top, so we are absolutely backing him,” Green said.

Despite the backing of the group, Rohit himself will be keen on contributing handsomely with the willow and help the team qualify for the Playoffs for the first time in three years.